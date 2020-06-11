Editorial

Think picnic blankets, ice coolers and low lawn chairs spread out across a grassy hillside. Now imagine the stars that shine as the sun sets. When the hot days in Victoria cool to thick, sultry evenings in late July, Theatre Victoria will take the stage outdoors in Ethel Lee Tracy Park to provide one more way for families to make special summertime memories.

In response to COVID-19 concerns, the theater showed creativity in finding a new way to share its summer musical, “Matilda the Musical,” at the Ethel Lee Tracy Amphitheater. Social distancing requirements inside the Welder Center for the Performing Arts would make it difficult to serve the typical number of guests with the standard seven summer musical performances.

Michael Teer, executive director of Theatre Victoria, said the summer performances will breathe new life into the amphitheater that is not used that much while offering performances in the park that nearby cities such as Austin and Houston have enjoyed for decades.

The development helps realize the vision of Ethel Lee Tracy to see people, theater and other arts come together in parks, said Doug Cochran, former parks director, in a prior Victoria Advocate article. Tracy donated the land and helped secure resources for the park and its amenities. The park was completed in 2000 and the amphitheater added in 2012 as part of a long-range plan.

“Matilda the Musical” is based on “Matilda,” the 1988 children’s book by Roald Dahl. Matilda is a precocious young girl whose cleverness turns to telekinesis as she overcomes obstacles including her self-absorbed parents.

The musical was nominated for ten Olivier Awards and won seven, more than any other show in history, earning it a place in the 2013 edition of “Guinness World Records,” according to an article in The New Yorker. The 1996 movie, “Matilda,” stars Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito, among notable others.

For those not interested in packing a picnic dinner, the theater will sell food and beverages including beer and wine for an enjoyable evening under the stars.

The Victoria Advocate applauds Theatre Victoria’s cleverness in overcoming obstacles associated with coronavirus and encourages Crossroads residents to keep their distance while make memories at the Ethel Lee Tracy Amphitheater this summer.

This opinion reflects the views of the Victoria Advocate’s editorial board.

