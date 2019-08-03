Editor, the Advocate:
There is only one race of people in the world. It is the human race, that almighty creator God put on the Earth.
Acts 17:2, “And God made from one (Adam) every nation (ethnos in the Greek) (ethnic is the English word. Nations are ethnics not races). So God made from Adam every nation of mankind to live on all the face of the earth, having determined their appointed times (existence) and the boundaries of their habitation, or lands (countries). “How can people call people racist when we are all from one race, the human race? What we do have is prejudice, when we look at skin color or languages or the nation we come from. We are not racist because we have different religions or beliefs. The news media today is giving out misinformation of who we are, according to their ignorance of Bible truth. And now politicians are using these terms for their ignorant political gain. Do we need to ask ourselves who am I? Well we are all God’s creation and need to respect God and one another. Yes I also am a Christian, and if you do not like Christians you are not a racist, you are prejudice.
By the way I am Scottish, Irish, Dutch, French, Norwegian with black hair and brown skin – so what!
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
