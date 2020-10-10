In a normal year, we would be hip deep into smoked turkey legs, live music, carnival rides and cold beer.
Yes, we would be busy enjoying the fall festival season, which should be in full swing, but is nonexistent because of pandemic.
This is the time of year we would be cheering on humans racing turkeys down the street in Cuero, or eating kolaches in Hallettsville, or enjoying country Western music at Bootfest in Victoria, among many other festival activities.
This is the time of year churches hold picnics or fall festivals and nonprofits hold special awareness events to raise money and awareness for their causes.
This is the time of year we get out, enjoy our community and celebrate our culture or heritage at festivals.
But not this year, festivals as we know and enjoy are non-existent.
Many festivals date back to when communities depended on farming and the harvest to survive. The festivals would be held in the fall to celebrate the end of the harvest and to share the successful bounty of the harvest.
Other festivals are connected to national or religious holidays or ethnic cultures.
The events have grown over the years to stay attractive to the modern audiences, but still retain some of the original flavor.
While we miss the large community gatherings, the festival foods that are only good during festivals and the overall celebrations, all is not lost.
Many groups are thinking outside of the box to still keep people involved and to raise the important dollars to survive on in the coming year.
The Children’s Discovery Museum recently held a pie sale where supporters bought specialty pies and the museum received a percentage of each pie sold.
Unable to host the annual Victoria Symphony concerts this season, the Victoria Symphony Society is hosting Victoria Duck Safari on Nov. 7 to benefit not only the society, but also 25 other charities. The nonprofits earn money when supporters adopt the ducks and indicate which charity the money goes to.
Many groups are taking advantage of video capabilities to hold virtual runs or walks or even auctions.
After the Calhoun County Fair was canceled, officials arranged for students to show their animals at the Livestock Show and then to have a virtual auction of the top animals. This helps the students complete their projects and make some money at the same time.
Many churches instead of holding their huge festivals where thousands of people are crowded together all day in the same area, are offering meals to go and virtual auctions.
Eating a perfectly prepared festival meal at home and bidding from a computer does not seem to be as much fun as being at the festival with friends and family, but it is the healthiest and safest way to do it this year.
We have said many times in the past seven months we have to continue to support nonprofits and other groups that do so many good things across the Crossroads.
Festival or not, we have to continue to support the agencies or churches of our choice whether it be through a charitable donation or by taking part in a virtual event.
If that doesn’t seem festive enough, grab a turkey leg to munch on as you go through the virtual auction items or take your virtual jog in the name of charity.
