Even in an ordinary year, mothers seldom get the credit they deserve.
Add a pandemic on top of that, when moms have been balancing their jobs, running their households, taking care of family members and in some cases working from home while their kids learn remotely right alongside them, and there’s no doubt that mothers deserve our appreciation this year more than ever.
Nationwide, the economic fallout from COVID-19 and the ensuing shutdowns has been especially hard on working moms, especially with many children still in remote school. Nearly 1.5 million fewer moms with school-age children were working in March 2021 than in February 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal. For many mothers, caring for their kids during the pandemic has come at the expense of their own professional ambitions.
For some moms, holding jobs down during the pandemic has meant hopping on a conference call, folding laundry and helping a child do their homework simultaneously. This juggling act is nothing short of everyday superheroism, but it too often goes unrecognized and unappreciated.
On top of it all, there are the countless little things that many mothers do so well, whether it’s reading their kids a bedtime story, picking them up from softball practice or whipping up that plate of peanut butter chocolate chip cookies just when you least expect it.
Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday. That’s a golden opportunity to do something to let the mothers in your life know how special they are. Maybe even bake them their own plate of peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.
But don’t let your gratitude be limited to just one day, or to a single store-bought Hallmark card.
Moms go above and beyond 365 days a year, and this year, that is truer than ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.