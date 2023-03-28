It’s not that I have a “milestone” birthday coming up. Like many readers of this newspaper, each day I look over the obituaries. Reading these notices is a way of paying my respects as well as gaining insights into everyday life in Texas.
One item that stands out is the number of people who retired after decades with the same employer – perhaps a manufacturing plant, a school district or a local business. For the Greatest Generation, that was their social contract: find a good organization, be a loyal worker and in return receive lifetime job security and a pension.
But when Baby Boomers like me entered the workforce in the late 1970s, that social contract was fading away. Our economy globalized. Companies faced low-wage international competition. Lifetime job security and company pension plans were line items employers could no longer afford. The era of the “disposable employee” had begun.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics bears out my experience. By their mid-fifties, people born between 1957 and 1964 had held an average of 12.4 jobs. Today, frequent job changes are the norm for all adults. If you’ve been with your current employer 4.1 years, then you’ve reached the national median for job tenure.
These facts have impacted higher education. Since the 1970s when secure manufacturing jobs began to disappear, a college degree has been – and remains – the surest path to the middle class. Curricula now emphasize marketable job skills – including, I would add, the ability to communicate effectively and think critically.
As an educator, I tell my students they can’t expect to spend their careers with one company. They must anticipate multiple job changes and leverage these into a path for professional mobility and advancement. They must each develop a “personal brand,” a combination of skills and traits that they can market to employers.
Putting loyalty to self above loyalty to employer is difficult for older generations to grasp. We were taught “a full day’s work for a full day’s pay” and to value self-sacrifice before self-fulfillment. So, we see local businesses unable fill entry-level openings and wonder about the work ethic of the young.
But what I see in my classroom are college students responding logically to the world as it is – where your employer’s loyalty can’t be assumed and changing jobs about every four years is the norm. What I see are students who often struggle against difficult obstacles but have a vision to better themselves. They would take ownership of their careers and craft their own paths rather than rely on any one employer. Having done the same, I salute them.
The Greatest Generation lifted America out of The Depression, carried us to victory in World War II, and built our postwar economic boom. Their values were forged in response to their times and the nation owes them a great debt.
Yet, the American middle class, after reaching its greatest extent in the 1970s, has steadily shrunk. The old social contract of lifetime security for lifetime loyalty is no more. That fact has shaped the values of Millennials and now Generation Z as they respond to their own times.
However, educators are asking if the times again are a-changing. The coronavirus pandemic has put more workers in the driver’s seat. They demand better pay and more flexible working conditions as employers today must compete for their labor.
Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine and sanctioning of Russia may end the 50-year pursuit of a fully integrated global economy. The world may instead devolve into separate economic blocs, one centered on the major democratic powers and the other on the autocracies.
Yet the days recorded in the obituary columns, when many Texans spent their careers with one employer and retired on company pensions, won’t return. Instead, I’m excited to teach my students the skills they need to communicate effectively in today’s professional world and take control of their own careers.