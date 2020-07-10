THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-Up to Formosa Plastics Corp. for the wonderful $5 million donation to the food banks to fight hunger. It is so needed.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumps-Up and thanks to Brackenridge Park and Campground in Edna for putting on a great fireworks display while many of the other displays in the area were canceled.
Shirley, Edna
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-Down to the careless people in a Victoria subdivision shooting fireworks without any consideration for their neighbors. Don’t they comprehend the distress it causes small children and pets?
J Marie Sims, Victoria
Thumbs Down to our government leaders that stipulate restaurants that offer music, food and alcohol can stay open. But bars who serve the same things are closed.
Carolyn Victoria
Thumbs-Down to the community leaders and/or activists for not continuing their support for equality and the Black Lives Matter movement. The walk they had in Victoria was great, but it’s been weeks. Surely surrounding communities and community leaders can come up with ideas to promote change even with these COVID-19 conditions.
Rachael, Goliad
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-Up to Samantha Bell, of Victoria, for celebrating her birthday while helping a nonprofit, Calhoun County Community Ministries. She collected a jar a peanut butter for each year of her life and donated the jars to the charity.
Thumbs Up to all who voted early or by mail in the runoff election. For those who haven’t voted remember to do so from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.
