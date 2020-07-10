Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-Up to Formosa Plastics Corp. for the wonderful $5 million donation to the food banks to fight hunger. It is so needed.

LaVerne, Victoria

Thumps-Up and thanks to Brackenridge Park and Campground in Edna for putting on a great fireworks display while many of the other displays in the area were canceled.

Shirley, Edna

THUMBS-DOWN

Thumbs-Down to the careless people in a Victoria subdivision shooting fireworks without any consideration for their neighbors. Don’t they comprehend the distress it causes small children and pets?

J Marie Sims, Victoria

Thumbs Down to our government leaders that stipulate restaurants that offer music, food and alcohol can stay open. But bars who serve the same things are closed.

Carolyn Victoria

Thumbs-Down to the community leaders and/or activists for not continuing their support for equality and the Black Lives Matter movement. The walk they had in Victoria was great, but it’s been weeks. Surely surrounding communities and community leaders can come up with ideas to promote change even with these COVID-19 conditions.

Rachael, Goliad

FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD

Thumbs-Up to Samantha Bell, of Victoria, for celebrating her birthday while helping a nonprofit, Calhoun County Community Ministries. She collected a jar a peanut butter for each year of her life and donated the jars to the charity.

Thumbs Up to all who voted early or by mail in the runoff election. For those who haven’t voted remember to do so from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday.

