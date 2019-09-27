Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up for the guest column by Bobby Whitefield “The road we choose to follow is ours; choose wisely.” Praise God for some truth among all the lies we hear from the secular humanist.

John, Point Comfort

Thumbs-up to Community Safety Fair to connect children with the law enforcement. Community events like this are an important way to connect with the youth of Victoria.

LaVerne, Victoria

Thumbs-up to the doctors, nurses and staff at DeTar Hospital. I was a recent patient and the care I received was fantastic. God bless each of you!

Katherine, La Grange

From the Advocate Editorial Board

Thumbs-up to Rockport Fulton’s 31st annual HummerBird Celebration. The three-day festival occurs during the third weekend of September. The festival is packed with tours, demonstrations, photography classes excursions and more.

Thumbs-up to Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor for being nominated by the president for U.S. marshal.

Thumbs-up to Victoria’s 33rd annual Czech Heritage Festival celebrating Czech culture.

