Thumbs-up for the guest column by Bobby Whitefield “The road we choose to follow is ours; choose wisely.” Praise God for some truth among all the lies we hear from the secular humanist.
John, Point Comfort
Thumbs-up to Community Safety Fair to connect children with the law enforcement. Community events like this are an important way to connect with the youth of Victoria.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the doctors, nurses and staff at DeTar Hospital. I was a recent patient and the care I received was fantastic. God bless each of you!
Katherine, La Grange
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to Rockport Fulton’s 31st annual HummerBird Celebration. The three-day festival occurs during the third weekend of September. The festival is packed with tours, demonstrations, photography classes excursions and more.
Thumbs-up to Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor for being nominated by the president for U.S. marshal.
Thumbs-up to Victoria’s 33rd annual Czech Heritage Festival celebrating Czech culture.
