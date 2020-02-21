THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Kindness Club, where students learn the importance of kindness. The club members will celebrate Random Acts of Kindness week Feb. 16-23. This is a wonderful gift to our young people. We need more things like this for our children.
LaVerne, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to all the contestants in the Victoria County Livestock Show Queen Victoria Pageant. The pageant begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Thumbs-up to Hayley Montez, of Victoria East High School, and Ethan Adcock, of Victoria West High School, for qualifying for the UIL Wrestling State Tournament for the second consecutive year.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Public Library, which will undergo a reflooring project as part of an upgrade.
Thumbs up to the city of Victoria for restriping Main Street from Rio Grande Street south. It makes navigating the street easier.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the 3 to 10 drivers a day who run the red lights and stop sign on my school bus. It’s big, it’s yellow, it has flashing red lights – what part did you not see?
Mary Ann, Port Lavaca
Thumbs-down to a certain TV station here in Victoria not acknowledging Bill Alexander’s exit. So many of us looked forward to his expertise and humor. After all his years here and not one word of his retirement.
Tommy, Victoria
