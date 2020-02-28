THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Advocate rebuttal editorial in Sunday’s paper regarding the County Commissioners, and specifically Judge Ben Zeller’s dodge ball tactics, to defend their position for not voting for a forensic audit. Time to vote them all out, except for Gary Burns.
Vicki, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the new series called Act Locally where the Advocate will feature a different organization or individual representing a cause that makes our community stronger. We cannot have too many organizations that help fight coronary heart disease.
LaVerne, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up the letter writers who respect our policy about publishing no more than every 30 days to be sure all get a chance to express their opinions. And an even bigger thumbs up to all who write to letters@vicad.com. The best way to improve the quality of our letters to the editor is to have more residents sharing their thoughts.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the confusing way the Ballot Propositions are worded. The answers should be Agree or Disagree or For or Against. Drain the swamp.
Jerry, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the same people using the Advocate to express their opinions. We all know what their opinions are by now and don’t need to see their silly back and forth comments in the paper. Put a limit on it.
David, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.