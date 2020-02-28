Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to the Victoria Advocate rebuttal editorial in Sunday’s paper regarding the County Commissioners, and specifically Judge Ben Zeller’s dodge ball tactics, to defend their position for not voting for a forensic audit. Time to vote them all out, except for Gary Burns.

Vicki, Victoria

Thumbs-up to the new series called Act Locally where the Advocate will feature a different organization or individual representing a cause that makes our community stronger. We cannot have too many organizations that help fight coronary heart disease.

LaVerne, Victoria

From the Advocate Editorial Board

Thumbs-up the letter writers who respect our policy about publishing no more than every 30 days to be sure all get a chance to express their opinions. And an even bigger thumbs up to all who write to letters@vicad.com. The best way to improve the quality of our letters to the editor is to have more residents sharing their thoughts.

THUMBS-DOWN

Thumbs-down to the confusing way the Ballot Propositions are worded. The answers should be Agree or Disagree or For or Against. Drain the swamp.

Jerry, Victoria

Thumbs-down to the same people using the Advocate to express their opinions. We all know what their opinions are by now and don’t need to see their silly back and forth comments in the paper. Put a limit on it.

David, Victoria

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.

