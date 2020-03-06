THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Justin Marr for his very informative article which appeared on this past Saturday’s Advocate Guest Column. None of the other Victoria County Sheriff’s Office candidates can match his wisdom, vision and specifically his experience. Popularity and money should not be the determining factor. Mr. Justin Marr is the best choice for our future sheriff.. I urge everyone to read his sincere comments and to vote for Mr. Marr’s success.
John, Victoria
Thumbs-up to attentive server. This past week a group of friends ate at Kings Grill and Bar. We were served by a young lady named Heidi. During the course of our meal, one of my friends choked and Heidi took over immediately performing the Heimlich on her to dislodge the food. We were so thankful Heidi knew exactly what to do and want to thank her for her quick actions. She is certainly an asset to their staff!
Jeanne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to all the area residents who donated their excess citrus fruit to the Food Bank this season. Food Bank employees and volunteers picked several thousands of pounds of fruit that was distributed to those in need by the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
Frances, Victoria
Thumbs up to Port Lavaca Collision Center and Clint Machicek. My vehicle has never looked better.
Russell, Port Lavaca
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to all the participants in the Regional Spelling Bee today at the Region 3 Education Service Center. The winner of the bee will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
Thumbs-up to all the participants and the buyers in the Victoria Livestock Show.
Thumbs up to everyone who voted Tuesday.
Thumbs up to the candidates for taking down campaign signs in a timely manner.
Thumbs up to the city, county and school districts for being proactive to the threat of the corona virus.
