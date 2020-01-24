THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the city of Victoria for planning to re-stripe the faded lane markings. To show the southeast side of Victoria that you care, you could start eastward on North Street from Main Street. Also Ben Wilson southward from the Houston Highway.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Yoakum Heritage Museum for its remarkable and beautiful Christmas tree exhibit again this year. I encourage everyone to visit this exhibit when it returns.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Christ’s Kitchen for hosting the resource fair on Thursday. Thanks to all the participating organizations who made it possible and to Trish Hastings, executive director of Christ’s Kitchen.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the friendly staff, benches for patrons, the soothing atmosphere, and lack of long lines at the Department of Public Safety in Cuero, when I recently chose to renew my Texas drivers license there. If a copy of your birth certificate is required, that too, can be easily obtained at the convenient County Clerks office, with ample curbside parking.
Shirley, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the Humility Project for hosting Blessing Bags and change Monday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. The event collected laundry soap and quarters for the homeless to do laundry.
Thumbs-up to the gathering of people at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march and service.
Thumbs-up to the reopening of the Refugio Apartments on Tuesday after being shut down by Hurricane Harvey. The Texas General Land Office’s disaster recovery team hosted a celebration of repairs to the complex, which utilized about $1.5 million in grant money form the GLO’s recovery assistance program.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the concrete company that dumped some concrete on Royal Oaks Drive in Victoria County earlier this month. After several calls to them, the mess is still there today (Jan. 23).
Ray, Victoria
