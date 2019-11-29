Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to Victoria Transit. Our son would not be able to work or participate in Special Olympics events if we didn’t have our transit system. They are a great group of drivers and we appreciate them so much

Deborah, Victoria

Thumbs-up to the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion for the genuine compassion and care they gave to Linda Charbula while she was a patient there. And to Pastor Larry Green for the beautiful poem he composed. It was a beautiful story in the Victoria Advocate. My prayers are with Tommy Charbula. It was a blessing he provided early Thanksgiving lunch for the entire staff.

LaVerne, Victoria

FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD

Thumbs-up to Playwriting Association at the University of Houston-Victoria. Through the organization, student-writers’ work is expanded and produced for the public to see.

Thumbs-up to the 32nd annual Christmas Tree Forest inside the Yoakum Heritage Museum. This year’s theme is Fantasy Forest.

Thumbs-up to Trinity Episcopal School students who participated in the Hunger Initiative recently. They put together bags of food for Hopkins Elementary School students in need.

THUMBS-DOWN

Thumbs-down to people who do not use a crosswalk to cross the street. And what’s the worst is when there are parents leading their children across the middle of a busy street and not paying attention to crosswalks or traffic rules.

Deborah, Victoria

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 311 E. Constitution St.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.