THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Victoria Transit. Our son would not be able to work or participate in Special Olympics events if we didn’t have our transit system. They are a great group of drivers and we appreciate them so much
Deborah, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion for the genuine compassion and care they gave to Linda Charbula while she was a patient there. And to Pastor Larry Green for the beautiful poem he composed. It was a beautiful story in the Victoria Advocate. My prayers are with Tommy Charbula. It was a blessing he provided early Thanksgiving lunch for the entire staff.
LaVerne, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to Playwriting Association at the University of Houston-Victoria. Through the organization, student-writers’ work is expanded and produced for the public to see.
Thumbs-up to the 32nd annual Christmas Tree Forest inside the Yoakum Heritage Museum. This year’s theme is Fantasy Forest.
Thumbs-up to Trinity Episcopal School students who participated in the Hunger Initiative recently. They put together bags of food for Hopkins Elementary School students in need.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to people who do not use a crosswalk to cross the street. And what’s the worst is when there are parents leading their children across the middle of a busy street and not paying attention to crosswalks or traffic rules.
Deborah, Victoria
