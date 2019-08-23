THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Southside Community Coalition for the End of Summer Bash for children and their families Saturday morning. They had such a great time.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Victoria Mayor McCoy. He has laid out an excellent plan for the future success of Victoria. Mayor McCoy’s moral integrity goes hand in hand with this well thought out presentation seeking future economic growth for Victoria. His response to a hasty, prejudiced proposed ordinance directed at the homeless population shows he stands for all of Victoria, not just the social and economic elite.
Julie, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Drs. Sandra Nweke, Daniel Espinosa and Chike Ochieze for choosing to stay in Victoria after completing their respective residencies. Every city is in need of new doctors and your decisions to stay and practice here brings new and vital assets to our area. God bless you all, and welcome to Victoria!
Wayne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Cards for the Border Group. God said, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” This program is truly worthy of our support.
Wayne, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the Victoria College Pirates who dominated the Wharton County Junior College Pioneers by sweeping them in straight sets in their NJCAA debut.
Thumbs-up to the 10th annual Flip Flop Festival that will be held Labor Day weekend. The festival will feature The Romantics and Men Without Hats.
Thumbs-up to Errol John Dietze who was honored at the annual Boy Scouts fundraiser for being the first Eagle Scout in Cuero.
