THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to being able to text to 911. As a person who can no longer speak you do not know how comforting this is to persons like us.
Bill, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Victoria Parks and Recreation for hosting Christmas on the Square at Deleon Plaza on Dec. 6. It will be a real family time and it’s free.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to County Commissioner Gary Burnes, Trey Ruschhaupt and Dennis Patillo.
Bob, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to the more than 200 attendees who showed up for the annual Victoria County Relay for Life. The event featured 22 teams that walked to raise money for cancer research.
Thumbs-up to the Southside Community Coalition for its first-ever “Trunk or Treat” where kids from the neighborhood trick-or-treated from trunks that were decorated as Candy Land, a Pac-Man game and a Dia de los Muertos altar.
Thumbs-up to DeTar Healthcare System for now providing on-site medical support for at least six local sports programs, giving athletes access to an evaluation from an athletic trainer or physician in case of injury.
