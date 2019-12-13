THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to everyone who made the Lighted Christmas Parade a wonderful experience. It was a real treat to see all the families enjoy the parade.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Dr. Pam Oakley's display of American flags on Veterans Day. They stood out on North Navarro Street because they were the only ones I saw between Rio Grande Street and Mockingbird Lane (other than the large ones on auto sales lots).
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Advocate for continuing to publish the wisdom and logic of Dr. Walter Williams. Much needed in today's society.
Ron, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Rolando and crew at Riverside Golf Course for the great job of improving and maintaining the golf course.
Bob, Port Lavaca
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the players that don’t repair their ball marks on the greens.
Bob, Port Lavaca
Thumbs-down to the groups that decided to close the Senior Citizen Center Halsey St. location. 25-30 people regularly attend for visiting, bingo, and lunch. We were told Dec. 6 that this center would close Jan. 1, 2020. The center on Murray Street is not convenient for us. Victoria offers very little for senior citizens and now will have less. Thank you.
Maxine, Victoria
Thumbs-down to closing of the Victoria Senior Citizens Center on Halsey Street. The old folks in this neighborhood will have not place to spend time with friends.
Gloria, Victoria
Thumbs-down that another high school football schedule is over and Victoria Memorial Stadium stood empty with loss of revenue to all the businesses in the city and goodwill to all the smaller towns in the area. With a town this size, what a dump for a football stadium! Shame, shame VISD!
Ed, Victoria
