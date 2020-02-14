THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Victoria Empty Bowls 2020 to raise money for local hunger organizations, and to all the local help to fill the bowls with soup. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up for the very well-stated commentary by Bob Coleman regarding the Second Amendment Sanctuary Resolution. Excellent!
Bobby, Victoria
Thumbs-up to “fake news” which has come to be defined as media reports of a (Democrat or Republican) politician’s words or actions which are immoral, unethical, unlawful, untruthful or unconstitutional. When they are caught doing one or all of those things, they start yelling “fake news.”
Joseph, Victoria
Thumbs up to Chick-fil-A for serving heart-shaped biscuits on Valentine’s Day!
Cindy, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to T. Michael O’Connor being sworn in as a U.S. marshal for the Southern District of Texas.
Thumbs-up to the renovation to the former commissioners courtroom. The expansion will allow for use county court-at law courts. The former treasurer’s office will also be reconfigured into the commissioners courtroom.
Thumbs-up to children who participated in the district pine derby competition at the Victoria Mall.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the business on North Navarro Street for displaying a dirty, tattered U.S. flag hanging on their flagpole by one grommet. Shameful and disgraceful.
Robert, Yoakum
