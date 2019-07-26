THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Day of Care for the homeless and low-income people of Victoria Thursday at the First United Methodist Church. It was such a blessing to those who needed it.
LaVerne, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to Ezzell native and NASA engineer Henry Pohl for having a key role in the first moon landing.
Thumbs-up to Cuero coach Travis Reeve who was honored recently by the Texas High School Coaches Association at the Balfour Hall of Honor banquet.
Thumbs-up to the Vine School which is expanding with the Bridge Program. The program will help students with language- based learning obstacles.
Thumbs-up to Jon Breeden for efforts in restoring the Wood House in Bayside. The Texas Historical Commission has promised Breeden $250,000 to help in his restoration efforts of the historical home.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the Victoria Advocate. Of all the boats to take pictures of, you choose one with the Confederate flag. Costume is cute, but you could have cropped out the flag.
Patsy, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the 4700 block of North Vine St. It is almost impassable. The potholes are so large now that the City of Victoria considers that street a failure. There does not seem to be a plan to repair this street. This street is still owned by the city of Victoria and not by any private company. The damage has been caused by heavy trucks traveling this public street.
Margie, Victoria
Thumps-down to residents that don’t pick up the Advocate’s free blue wrapped fliers thrown on Wednesdays. They are left on the streets, sidewalks and driveways. It does not take much effort or time to pick them up and throw them in the trash.
Laura, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.