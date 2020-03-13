THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Victoria Ballet Theatre’s beautiful rendition of Cinderella. It was pure enchantment. I loved every magical moment.
Lisa, Port Lavaca
Thumbs-up to Retama Manor South. All visitors are limited to one entrance to be screened for any prior exposure or active symptoms of COVID-19. These steps are taken to protect the residents. On behalf of our 90-year-old mother, the Betty Hadsall family wanted to voice our appreciation. We know this increases the staff workload, and we want to thank all involved for taking these proactive steps to protect our loved ones.
Julie, Victoria
Thumbs-up to “A Stitch in Time” support group where we crochet, knit or do any kind of thread work. If you are an old hand at these talents or want to learn now, join us at Parkway Baptist Church, 4802 John Stockbauer. All people are welcome.
Gena, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the city officials for reviving Keep Victoria Beautiful and to Alfred Boehl for doing his part on his daily walk. We have a beautiful city, and we should all do our part to keep it that way.
LaVerne, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to gifted and talented progams that allow students to learn beyond standard classroom settings.
Thumbs-up to all the 911 dispatchers who take thousands of emergency and non-emergency calls each year. 911 operator Kedre Parsons recently took a call and helped to save a child’s life.
Thumbs-up to Doreen Luo, who won the Region 3 Spelling Bee. She advances to the Scripps National Spelling be in Washington, D.C.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to women who wear overpowering body lotions scents etc. Many of us have breathing difficulties and just a momentary encounter with some gives me great difficulties. I had to ask one woman to go home and bathe before she came back to visit my dying wife, and she thought I was being ugly.
Josef, Victoria
