THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to ABC-Port Lavaca for hosting a Sip and Paint event to raise money for Give Cancer the Boot fundraising campaign for M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. And to all the participants who took part.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Advocate writer who embedded unexpected humor in a news story. The article on the watermelon spill started with the title “Slaughteredmelons.” Then the description of the scene was “melondramatic.” But the kicker was the note regarding the posted “seed limit.” Hope to see more of that juicy humor.
Joe, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to all the people in the stands who support the kids on the field during high school football.
Thumbs-up to the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department’s reboot of its annual Labor Day Dinner after Hurricane Harvey put it out of service for the past two years.
Thumbs-up to the University of Houston-Victoria for planting a flag memorial for college students who have died by suicide.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to St. Joseph Flyers playing all of their “home” football games at out-of-town venues.
Edwina, Victoria
Thumbs-down to some country home owners who intentionally sling cut grass from their huge lawn mowers all over the county road that fronts their property and that of their neighbors. Are they trying to ensure the uncluttered look of their fence line?
May, Victoria
