Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, for hosting Boozy Bash Dash 5k benefiting the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent on Nov. 4. Thank you.

LaVerne, Victoria

FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD

Thumbs-up to Texas Mile for honoring dedicated friend and race enthusiast and former grid marshal Cliff Rainey who died in March.

Thumbs-up to Chad Hall who competed in the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, in October. He finished the race in 14 hours, 10 minutes and 18 seconds.

Thumbs-up to the participants and buyers in the Jackson County Youth fair auction. The auction brought in $851,000.

Thumbs-up to Shane Stubbs who broke the world record for speed on a motorcycle Oct. 20 at the Texas Mile. Stubbs rode his customized 2007 Suzuki Hayabusa.

Thumbs-up to Toni Hyman who celebrated her 100th birthday with a party at First United Methodists Church. United Methodist Women organized the party for Hyman, their longtime member and former president.

Thumbs-up to the Victoria West High School marching band for pacing first in the 5A Bandtober Bay Area Marching contest in Calallen. The band will participate in the UIL state semifinals Saturday in Weslaco.

THUMBS-DOWN

Thumbs-down to Victoria Parks and Recreation Department. They spend hundreds of thousands of dollars, yet Riverside Park is in disarray and shambles.

Ali, Cuero

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 311 E. Constitution St.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.