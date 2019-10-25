THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, for hosting Boozy Bash Dash 5k benefiting the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent on Nov. 4. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to Texas Mile for honoring dedicated friend and race enthusiast and former grid marshal Cliff Rainey who died in March.
Thumbs-up to Chad Hall who competed in the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, in October. He finished the race in 14 hours, 10 minutes and 18 seconds.
Thumbs-up to the participants and buyers in the Jackson County Youth fair auction. The auction brought in $851,000.
Thumbs-up to Shane Stubbs who broke the world record for speed on a motorcycle Oct. 20 at the Texas Mile. Stubbs rode his customized 2007 Suzuki Hayabusa.
Thumbs-up to Toni Hyman who celebrated her 100th birthday with a party at First United Methodists Church. United Methodist Women organized the party for Hyman, their longtime member and former president.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria West High School marching band for pacing first in the 5A Bandtober Bay Area Marching contest in Calallen. The band will participate in the UIL state semifinals Saturday in Weslaco.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to Victoria Parks and Recreation Department. They spend hundreds of thousands of dollars, yet Riverside Park is in disarray and shambles.
Ali, Cuero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.