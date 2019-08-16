THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to education reporter Amber Aldaco for all the positive articles highlighting education in our area.
Sarah, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the two gentlemen who interrupted their lunch at the Brown Bag to change a flat on my car. I was not late for work thanks to you two wonderful guys.
Darlene, Hallettsville
Thumbs-up to Steven Argubright and Brent Goyen and Warrior Supply for their billboard to remind us of what is important!
Jane, Refugio
Thumbs-up to Angel Lucy’s Funeral Homes for donating 596 pairs of shoes to VISD students Saturday. It makes us happy to see the children smile with their new shoes.
LaVerne, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the boardwalk opening at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge earlier this month. The boardwalk connects two observation towers to where the Big Tree Trail meets San Antonio Bay. Hurricane Harvey damaged a portion of it in 2017.
Thumbs-up to First United Methodist church for “adopting” Shields Elementary School this year. By adopting the school, church members help teachers with classroom supplies, provide items and gifts to students, provide office supplies for school staff and volunteer throughout the year at the campus.
Thumbs-up to all the students and teachers returning for the 2019-20 school year. Have a great year!
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to all the drivers that do not know what “stop” means. I live on the corner of Oldach and Simpson, and almost everyday I watch cars, “people” run the stop sign at this intersection. Many times, it will be a genuflect and other times it is a 30 mph run through. I have grandkids, and I cannot let them play in the front yard. Sure would like to see some presence of the police department.
David, Victoria
