Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to education reporter Amber Aldaco for all the positive articles highlighting education in our area.

Sarah, Victoria

Thumbs-up to the two gentlemen who interrupted their lunch at the Brown Bag to change a flat on my car. I was not late for work thanks to you two wonderful guys.

Darlene, Hallettsville

Thumbs-up to Steven Argubright and Brent Goyen and Warrior Supply for their billboard to remind us of what is important!

Jane, Refugio

Thumbs-up to Angel Lucy’s Funeral Homes for donating 596 pairs of shoes to VISD students Saturday. It makes us happy to see the children smile with their new shoes.

LaVerne, Victoria

From the Advocate Editorial Board

Thumbs-up to the boardwalk opening at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge earlier this month. The boardwalk connects two observation towers to where the Big Tree Trail meets San Antonio Bay. Hurricane Harvey damaged a portion of it in 2017.

Thumbs-up to First United Methodist church for “adopting” Shields Elementary School this year. By adopting the school, church members help teachers with classroom supplies, provide items and gifts to students, provide office supplies for school staff and volunteer throughout the year at the campus.

Thumbs-up to all the students and teachers returning for the 2019-20 school year. Have a great year!

THUMBS-DOWN

Thumbs-down to all the drivers that do not know what “stop” means. I live on the corner of Oldach and Simpson, and almost everyday I watch cars, “people” run the stop sign at this intersection. Many times, it will be a genuflect and other times it is a 30 mph run through. I have grandkids, and I cannot let them play in the front yard. Sure would like to see some presence of the police department.

David, Victoria

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 311 E. Constitution St.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.