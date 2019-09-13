THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Steven at AT&T Corporate Store on Navarro. I bought an iPad from there one year three months ago and had asked for insurance but for some reason it was not added. Three months past the one year Apple warranty, my screen went out and I found myself uninsured and I was completely unaware! Steven worked with me for an hour and a half and got it covered through a loyalty program! That was way above and beyond what I had expected! Thank you, Steven!
Chris, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Citizens Medical Center for the care and giving they give to patients. I was recently hospitalized there for five days and the nursing staff was great. All the nurses and others were very friendly and caring; waited on you for all your needs. My mother passed away at the age of 98 and she would never go to any hospital but Citizens.
Alton, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Affectionate Arms Adult Health Day Care Center for hosting a barbecue fundraiser Sept. 15 and to Mary Garcia, director of the day care center. It’s great to have a safe environment for the isolated and lonely where they interact and socialize to increase interest in life. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the mayor for understanding that an ordinance declaring where the homeless can’t camp is not a plan unless you can offer them an alternative. They are as human as the more fortunate in the historic part of town.
Marie, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Trish Hastings at Christ’s Kitchen for her empathy for those less fortunate.
Marie, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to Rudy Vargas Jr. for starting the nonprofit Heaven Scent Baptist Mission for the incarcerated, the homeless and youth. Vargas started the organization after a seven-year stint in a maximum security prison.
Thumbs-up to Rawhide Riders Inc. and John Beck for sponsoring the 22nd Saddle Up for St. Jude Trail Ride that supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Thumbs-up to volunteers who take time out of their days to deliver meals to elderly residents in Victoria.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down that the Victoria East Band Booster Club had only two windows open at the concession stand. It was a terrible idea. I stood in a line that stretched from the windows back to the fence surrounding the stadium, for ten minutes.
John, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the public address system at last Friday night’s game. I’m sure the announcer does a good job but I’m not positive since you can’t understand him 75% of the time. The bass is so high it comes out as a mumble. A little treble would help.
John, Victoria
