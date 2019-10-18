THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to one of the tellers at Prosperity Bank for being alert and stopping one of my checks that someone tried to cash with a forged signature.
Pedro, Victoria
Thumbs-up for Chad Hall’s persistence and for being such an inspiration to anyone who faces unexpected obstacles in their path. Thanks, Chad, and best of luck making your dream come true!
Peggy, Victoria
Thumbs-up for Game Wardens’ field notes: Keep them coming.
Dan, Victoria
Thumbs-up and thank you to the members of the Nursery Volunteer Fire Department who picked up the litter in the ditches on U.S. 87 at Nursery last weekend. Your efforts are greatly appreciated by the members of our community.
Diana, Nursery
Thumbs-up to CrossPointe Dance Project’s “You Are Wanted Anti-bullying Project” on Oct. 19 at Ethel Lee Tracy Park. It delivers a timeless message for today’s reality on bullying and its effects. It is so needed. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the staff, students and especially Danielle Whiteside at Schorlemmer Elementary School for the school-wide music program on Oct. 15 at the VISD Fine Arts Center. It was an ambitious undertaking gathering all the students to perform at one time, but the students sang, danced, and owned that big stage. Congratulations to all!
Ginny, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the Jackson County Youth Fair ambassadors who helps children at the fair with their animals, and help guide children during the events at the Little Wrangler Rodeo.
Thumbs-up to Worthington, Minn.’s, Paycheck, which galloped toward the finish line during the Great Gobbler Gallop and won its state the title Turkey Capital of the World.
Thumbs-up to Crossroad Christian School for the Second Chance Prom that gave people who didn’t make it to their high school proms a chance to attend.
Thumbs-up to the Texas Floating Classroom that allowed students a 90-minute boat tour that taught them about San Antonio Bay by catching, touching and seeing various marine life within the waters.
