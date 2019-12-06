THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Chad at Beasley Tires. He took the time to listen and recommend the correct product for my scooter. He and the staff were all friendly, and I have no more flat tires.
Susan, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Whataburger for making the Whataburger breakfast biscuits. They are very good and wish they made them all year long.
Alton, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the city of Cuero for its annual Christmas in the Park. It is so beautiful and it’s free, only a donation is appreciated. It is a wonderful family kick-off to Christmas. Thank you Cuero.
LaVerne, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to Yrma Mansilla, a custodian at Victoria East High School, who became an official U.S. citizen earlier this year.
Thumbs-up to all the towns getting in the holiday spirit with parades, Christmas lightings and other festivities.
Thumbs-up to World Renew for transforming five classrooms at Trinity Lutheran Church into 10 bedrooms for its volunteers who will arrive Jan. 11 to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.
Thumbs-up to students who helped dozens of volunteers to build walls for a home that was torn apart in Woodsboro by Hurricane Harvey.
Thumbs-up to John Kaminski for serving as the assistant city manager of Victoria for 32 years. He is retiring Jan. 31.
