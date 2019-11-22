THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Advocate for the informative Wall Street editorial published Nov. 12 on the history and facts on the wealth tax in Europe.
Mary Ann, Moulton
Thumbs-up and thank you to everyone who came to my aide when I fell at the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch dance at Schroeder Hall. We didn’t get any names, but you know who you are. So, from my wife and I, “Thank you” again.
Gary, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Gulf Bend Center Wellness Community who provide affordable apartments for adults with co-occurring mental and physical diagnoses. The story in the Advocate was heartwarming about David Frankson, a veteran who needed a place to stay and Tiffany Seiler, manager of the community. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the City of Victoria Public Works Utilities Supervisor David Mansfield and crew. A couple of weeks ago, some random commercial vehicle drove into my yard to dump something into the City of Victoria sewer line in my front yard. I called the City and they said they did not do the damage but would repair it for me. They were all so pleasant and Victoria should be very proud of its employees. Thanks again.
Margie, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the very nice family who purchased a pair of slacks for me a couple of weeks ago. A man was in line at the retail store and he asked me to hand him my slacks. I thought he just wanted to look at them but no, he wanted to buy them for me and wish me a merry Christmas.
Margie, Victoria
