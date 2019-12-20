Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to Rep. Michael Cloud for his sponsorship affecting licensing for veterans’ health providers. Veterans need the best care available at these facilities and this will assure that they receive that care.

Allen and Jo Ann, Victoria

Thumbs-up and muchos kudos to Bill Pozzi for his informative column last Tuesday.

J.C., Port Lavaca

Thumbs-up to the O’Connor and Hewitt Foundation for the gift of $200,000 to support the 32-unit apartment complex designed for individuals with mental diagnosis or an intellectual or developmental disability. Thank you Gulf Bend Leaders for your hard work.

LaVerne, Victoria

Thumbs-up to Citi Cash Pest and Termite Company for having an outstanding employee as Danny. He has been doing my pest control this year and has eliminated many pests. He knows what to do! Thanks!

Alton, Victoria

From the Advocate Editorial Board

Thumbs up to Sean Judge, a St. Joseph High School senior, who has earned his emergency medical technician certification before his high school diploma.

Thumbs-up to Stroman High School classmates who get together every year and volunteer to donate food, toys and books to Victoria families to get them through the holiday season.

Thumbs-up to the Refugio Bobcats for their fourth appearance in five years at the Class 2A, Division 1 state finals, and for defeating the Post Antelopes 28-7.

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 311 E. Constitution St.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.