THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Rep. Michael Cloud for his sponsorship affecting licensing for veterans’ health providers. Veterans need the best care available at these facilities and this will assure that they receive that care.
Allen and Jo Ann, Victoria
Thumbs-up and muchos kudos to Bill Pozzi for his informative column last Tuesday.
J.C., Port Lavaca
Thumbs-up to the O’Connor and Hewitt Foundation for the gift of $200,000 to support the 32-unit apartment complex designed for individuals with mental diagnosis or an intellectual or developmental disability. Thank you Gulf Bend Leaders for your hard work.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Citi Cash Pest and Termite Company for having an outstanding employee as Danny. He has been doing my pest control this year and has eliminated many pests. He knows what to do! Thanks!
Alton, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs up to Sean Judge, a St. Joseph High School senior, who has earned his emergency medical technician certification before his high school diploma.
Thumbs-up to Stroman High School classmates who get together every year and volunteer to donate food, toys and books to Victoria families to get them through the holiday season.
Thumbs-up to the Refugio Bobcats for their fourth appearance in five years at the Class 2A, Division 1 state finals, and for defeating the Post Antelopes 28-7.
