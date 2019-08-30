THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Ethel Lee Tracy Park. It is a great place for family and friends to meet. The new splash pad and the beautiful new play pad is a great place to take the kids. You must go and see.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to all the people in Mockingbird Lane Plaza. Recently, I broke my kneecap, and I am in a wheelchair. The building manager Ted, and all of the people that work in the building have been very kind opening doors, helping me in and out and even assisting putting the wheelchair in the car. There are too many people to name, but thank you to each and every one of you! I am very grateful to work in a community and a building with such caring and compassionate residents! Also, thank you to my friends and family who have transported to and from work! Bruce, Tammi, Cheryl and Carmen, you are all appreciated so much!
Danna, Victoria
Thumbs-up for the new movie “Overcomer” showing at the Victoria theater now. My wife and I saw this on Aug. 26, and it’s one of the best Christian films I have ever seen. I have been in ministry for 46 years and this film is on target biblically.
John, Point Comfort
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to the Salvation Army for offering a cooling station for the Crossroads. It is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday when the heat index reaches 100 degrees.
Thumbs-up to O.C. Garza who is retiring at the end of August after 18 years with the city of Victoria.
