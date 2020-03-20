Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to Interstate Batteries for its veterans discount on their products and for having a receptacle outside the door for tattered American flags so they can be properly disposed of.

Thumbs-up to Lowe’s also for its veterans discount and for adding a couple of parking spots for veterans.

Thumbs-up for the new paving and striping on the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot. A great job on a much needed project.

Ray, Victoria

Thumbs-up to Bunny Dreibelbis, of Cuero, who wants to make sure every girl can go to prom and feel good about herself. Thank you, Bunny. This is a wonderful thing you do.

LaVerne, Victoria

THUMBS-DOWN

Thumbs-down to panic shopping. This is not the end, not the apocalypse. I am amazed at how fragile our society is. It’s like a row of dominoes or a house of cards. Just look how little it takes to cause us to descend into chaos. Listen, people, this will pass! Remain calm and consider your fellow citizens.

James, Victoria

Thumbs-down to the continuing high gasoline prices. Oil has been under $30 a barrel for a couple weeks; today, it is $20.37. However, the cheapest gas price I see is $1.82 per gallon. We should be seeing $1 per gallon or less fuel. Corporate greed is alive and well in America.

David, Victoria

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.

