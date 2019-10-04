THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch for all they do in providing children with a safe, loving home and hope for a bright future. Thank you, Bluebonnet, for that.
LaVerne, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to Area Agency on Aging, part of the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, for preparing to support the growing senior population in the Crossroads.
Thumbs-up to National Night Out parties that connect community and law enforcement. The event is observed nationwide and is an opportunity for law enforcement to show children they can trust the police.
Thumbs-up to Victoria City Council for passing a $139.6 million budget for 2020 and for allocating about $13.4 million to be spent on residential street construction and maintenance, thoroughfare maintenance, street sweeping and street striping.
Thumbs-up to the Bootfest for a day and a half of free entertainment including live music, a car show, kids’ play area, trick roping performance and downtown fireworks show and for providing a free shuttle bus system.
Thumbs-up to the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission for upgrading its 911 emergency system to receive texts from those who are unable to speak or hard of hearing in the case of an emergency.
