Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

Thumbs-up to Nick Torres who has delivered our mail for 50 years and has no plan to retire. His story in the Advocate on Sunday was great. Come rain or shine, Nick makes sure our mail is on time. Thank you, Nick!

Thumbs-up and thank you to the management and partners in H-E-B Plus! for all the precautions being taken to make shopping there safer. And to the customers that are following them by doing their part to keep everyone healthy.

Thumbs-up to the Kincaid family for bringing light and color to concrete canvases in their neighborhood. They are drawing positive messages and symbols on their driveway and sidewalk.

Thumbs-up to the Golden Crescent community Organizations Active in Disasters for assembling its member agencies at Son Valley Ranch and addressing peoples’ needs during declared state of emergencies.

Thumbs-up to those who are donating blood and platelets during the pandemic.

