THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to our Victoria Public Library. I always have such pleasant experiences there. The staff and volunteers are efficient, prompt and friendly.

Fran, Victoria

Thumbs-up to Interstate Battery. They give outstanding customer service. Checking batteries, changing watch or other batteries is a quick, well done service.

Fran, Victoria

Thumbs-up to Victoria Ballet Theatre, which provides a valuable resource for area youth. All young people need a mentor to help find out where their talent is. Thank you for being there for them.

LaVerne, Victoria

Thumbs-up to the Greater Victoria Interventional Pain Associates and the Greater Houston Interventional Pain Associates clinics at 9410 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway. Their goodness, kindness and knowledgeable pain treatments are outstanding. We don’t have to travel out of town for medical service when we can get it here. They’re a God’s blessing for our metropolitan area.

Alton, Victoria

From the Advocate Editorial Board

Thumbs-up to the 2020 census promotional video, which includes kids talking about what participation in the census can mean for the community.

Thumbs-up to the dedication and blessing for 10 of the 40 homes in Hope Meadows.

Thumbs-up to the Victoria Comic Fest, which is coming to the Crossroads Jan. 25-26.

Thumbs-up to the Victoria Public Library’s fine forgiveness program. The ordinance offers an amnesty period no more than once a year.

Thumbs-up to the Pilot Club of Victoria for sponsoring the 3oth annual Bridal Showcase.

Thumbs-up to the annual Girl Scout cookie sale. The Girl Scouts sell each box for $4, except for the gluten-free variety, which costs $5 per box.

THUMBS-DOWN

Thumbs-down to not having any track meets in Victoria with several track fields in different schools. Wake up Victoria, and call your school board members.

William, Victoria

