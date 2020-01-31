THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up and many congratulations to the deserving recipients of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce awards that were bestowed at the Annual Banquet on Jan 23: Trey Johnson (Chamber Ambassador of the Year), Ventura’s Tamales (Small Business Partner of the Year), Caterpillar Victoria (Corporate Partner of the Year) and Dr. Josie Rivera (Chamber Citizen of the Year).
Jesse, Victoria
Thumbs-up and thanks so much to Bryan Smith and Pete Lara, with VCS AT&T on 105 Twin Fountains Drive, for always being so nice and very helpful.
Susan, Goliad
Thumbs-up to Josie Rivera for being named Citizen of the Year by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce. She is truly a remarkable woman! Congratulations, Josie!
Joanne, Lolita
Thumbs up to Samantha Douty and the Victoria Advocate for their reporting on probable misuse of Federal and State taxpayer funds as well as charitable donations for hurricane Harvey recovery efforts in Bloomington. Those responsible need to be aware that once the investigation of any possible criminal actions regarding Federal funds is completed further prosecution is likely.
Julie and Gary, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Aprill Brandon’s column Life Happens. I loved it! I was nodding along and then laughing with understanding as I read it. I will be watching for more of her work!
Glenda, Victoria
Thumbs-up to KAVU Newscenter 25, Mac Haik Ford and Texas Roadhouse for acknowledging area Veterans with “The Hero of the Month” contest. Many veterans are heroes among us that we are not aware of until someone takes the initiative to listen to their story. Bill Alexander is a wonderful listener and is truly interested in the Veteran’s stories. Thanks to all involved in the production of this contest including Bill Alexander and LaShanda McCuin!
Dean, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Senior Helpers on celebrating ten years of customer care and service. They give care and comfort at a moment’s notice. This is needed in our city.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up and thank you to Formosa Plastics USA and the city of Port Lavaca for the completion of the Formosa Wetlands. A special thank you to Jody Weaver for all her hard work.
Russell, Port Lavaca
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to people who do not return shopping carts. There didn’t used to be a specific area to return carts, we actually returned them to the front of the store. Now some folks can’t manage to walk their cart from their car to the return area. After being so lazy, we then wonder why children are so irresponsible.
Ann, Victoria
