THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the University of Houston-Victoria for the good-looking buildings being constructed on Ben Wilson Street. Not only will they be state-of-the-art functional, but should be attractive to prospective students and their parents.
Harold, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Play Town at the Children’s Discovery Museum and also the Tot Yard. We need these things for our children to learn and imagine and role play and do what they see their families doing.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Mr Cobler’s fine editorial on Jan. 26 honoring Jim Lehrer.
Anne, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to the 16th annual Victoria Empty Bowls event that will take place Sunday at the Victoria College’s Student Center. The event is part of effort to help end hunger.
Thumbs-up to the Grand Theater in Yoakum, which recently finished renovations of its balcony. It now includes red leather recliners for theatergoers to enjoy.
Thumbs-up to Victoria police for teaching women self-defense techniques in their rape aggression defense course. Two more three-week classes are scheduled for February and March.
Thumbs-up to Shields Elementary School kindergarteners who grow vegetables in the garden in front of their school. They harvest the produce and learn how to make a meal with them.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the people who must think my front yard is a dumping ground. I live on an intersection with the stop sign on the corner. Every day I have to pick up people’s trash they throw out the window. I wonder how their home looks?
Davida, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the misspelling of “unveils” on Monday’s front page. I hope a correction can be printed.
Anne, Victoria
