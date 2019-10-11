THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Our Lady of Victory for the Blessing of the Pets. They are our little loved ones that bring so much love and happiness to our lives. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to Bootfest for giving local small business owners the opportunity to sell their wares and interact with festivalgoers. Also for providing live music and family fun.
Thumbs-up to First United Methodist Church for hosting its pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. Sundays through October.
Thumbs-up to Minerva “Minnie” Bennett, who owns VeraCruz Restaurant, for being one of three people recognized by the DeLeon Club of Victoria for the work they do in the community in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which concludes Oct. 15.
