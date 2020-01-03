THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Ron Sitka for keeping golf alive and well in the Coastal Bend area. We golfers want to see more young people playing the game. They will meet many interesting people from all walks of life on the golf course or at the driving range. Your columns encourage men and women, boys and girls, to see what this game of golf is all about.
Russell, Port Lavaca
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to Master Naturalists and education specialists form the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority for spending the day with students from Crain Elementary School at Coleto Creek Park. The students were offered hands-on learning on topics relating to environmental conservation.
Thumbs-up to the reopening of the Formosa Wetlands Walkway and Alcoa Bird Tower at Light Beach and RV Park more that two years after the structures were damaged during Hurricane Harvey. The city of Port Lavaca is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony some time in January.
Thumbs-up to The Science and Spanish Clubs Network Inc. for hosting its 11th annual Early Bird New Year and and 82nd birthday at Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. Eighteen students from Corpus Christi rang in the new year with games, food and hiking at the refuge.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the numerous long cracks in the recently new asphalt streets of Castle Hills. These cracks are long and wide and will surely cause bigger problems in time if they are not sealed over.
Charles, Victoria
