THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to NBC and NFL sports for allowing viewers to see the presentation of the American flag and hear our National Anthem on the Sept. 5 game between Green Bay and Chicago. With the waning of patriotism, this is what each of us should demand to see.

Ray, Victoria

Thumbs-up to TxDOT for the smooth and quiet ride after the resurfacing of U.S. Highway 59 from the Victoria County line to the U.S. 59 and U.S. 77 interchange.

Ray, Victoria

Thumbs up to PetSmart for hosting the National Adoption Weekend event. I am so glad to see all these cats and dogs with a new home.

LaVerne, Victoria

FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD

Thumbs-up to the new vegan food truck The Green Table that caters to vegetarians.

Thumbs-up to fifth-generation rancher Bob McCan who will be honored with the 2019 National Golden Spur Award that honors cattle industry leaders. McCan will receive the award in Lubbock on Saturday.

THUMBS-DOWN

Thumbs-down to all the robo-calls wanting donations for police officers and firemen. I’m told they are all scams.

Ray, Victoria

Thumbs-down to recent Sunday afternoon robo-calls asking to join Gov. Abbott and Sen. Cornyn for their telephone town hall.

Ray, Victoria

