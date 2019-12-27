THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to County Commissioner Gary Burns for continuing his efforts on behalf of taxpayers for transparency regarding funds spent versus value received for the Hurricane Harvey monies.
Julie and Gary, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Advocate for publishing the guest column of Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Kevin Roberts titled, “We need to remember there is one who is truly deserving of our thanks,” during the Thanksgiving season. Also, thanks for having the weekly Nature Notes, the Master Gardeners’ columns, and Mrs. McHaney’s columns on health. I look forward to them all.
Mary Ann, Moulton
F
rom the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to Paint’s Underground Pizza for bringing Ohio-style pizza to the Crossroads.
Thumbs-up to Binh Pham, owner of Texas Seafood Restaurant, for opening his doors on Christmas Day to feed those in need.
Thumbs-up to Kamin Furniture Magic of Christmas Giveaway for giving families furniture for 35 years.
Thumbs-up to Majic 95.9 FM for spreading holiday cheer at its annual toy and bike giveaway.
Thumbs-up to Toys for Tots for providing Christmas gifts for 11,000 Crossroads children.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the neighbors that let their Chihuahua bark all day and all night in their backyard.
Jessica, Victoria
