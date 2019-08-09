THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to some retail businesses and strip malls in Victoria that have beautiful landscaping to enhance one’s impression of our city. Most noted are the small blooming oleanders and crape myrtles.
Shirley, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the back-to-school Community Resource and School Supply Fair and to Jenessa Trebatoski and all who were involved in putting this great plan together. Thanks for all your hard work; it makes a lot of kids happy.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Clint Ives, Precinct 4 County Commissioner, for getting Beck Road East paved. Great job! Thanks!
Gayla, Telferner
Thumbs-up to Dornberg Center for Compassion, the best-kept secret in Victoria.
Josef, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Xpressions Car Club Texas for hosting a car wash benefit for Joe Pena. Joe suffered a gunshot wound while watching fireworks from the backyard of his grandparents’ home on East Forest Street on the Fourth of July.
Thumbs-up to the Texas Department of Transportation and law enforcement for cracking down on those who are illegally dumping trash.
Thumbs-down to the following streets are in dire need of repair: Red River Street between Navarro and Laurent; Airline Street between Navarro and Laurent; Crestwood Drive between Navarro and Ben Jordan;and the entire street of Dairy Road.
William, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the poor placement of the Postal Service drop box in the parking lot of Walmart north. It is a recipe for an accident as it is located far too near traffic entering or exiting the parking lot. Why not locate it where it would be convenient and safe for postal and Walmart customers alike?
Shirley, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the large number of drivers running the stoplight while taking a left turn at Navarro St. north onto Glascow St. This disregard of traffic laws happens almost daily.
Paul, Victoria
Thumbs-down to our local postal and mail carrier services. Important mail is not being delivered to the address as indicated in the Hillcrest addition and most recently in another area. Phone calls have been made, a letter written; problem not solved. Postage rates increased and mail service has decreased.
Elaine, Victoria
Thumbs-down to anti-Semitism. To come against Israel and Jews worldwide is to invite God’s wrath. Genesis 12:3, God’s covenant with Abraham. “And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse those that curse thee: and in thee all families of the earth be blessed.”
John, Point Comfort
