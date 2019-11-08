THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to all the parents who came with the kids to trick or treat this Halloween. It made it a safe and fun event and this is something the kids will remember always
LaVerne Black, Victoria
Big thumbs up to businesses adding dedicated parking for Veterans.
Josef Halepaska, Victoria
Big thumbs down to businesses that locate their dedicated parking for orders to go in more ideal spots than their handicap parking and in at least 1 instance have more spots for orders to go than handicap. I personally don’t visit them.
Josef Halepaska, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to the American Veterans Traveling Tribute Wall that will reside in Goliad through Veterans Day.
Thumbs-up to Judge Vanessa Heinold for meeting with eighth-grade U.S. history students and teaching them the fundamentals of a court case by having them conduct a mock trial.
Thumbs-up to the Taste of the Town fundraiser that benefits Perpetual Help Home in Victoria.
Thumbs-up to the Texas Game wardens who have been protecting the state’s oyster resources since 1895. The goal is to sustain the limited resource, which is both a foundational species of coastal ecosystems and livelihood for many anglers along the coast.
