THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Everyday Hero Lavonia McRae. Not mentioned was that she was an original faculty member of the Victoria College ADRN program, which opened in 1975. In a time when Victoria had a serious nurse shortage, she helped train hundreds of Registered Nurses who graduated from this program. A perfect role model, she provided and taught professional nursing care delivered with a kind, compassionate heart.
Jean, Yoakum
Thumbs-up to Pine Street Community Center for being open with a warming center for the people who need it. And also for transportation to the center. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Department for helping my husband and I after our van caught on fire. They took me home in their car because I am disabled and could not get in the tow truck.
Argiereen and Dwight, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to the Veterans Day parade that honors those for their service to our country.
Thumbs-up to 4H clubs for a denim recycling drive that many clubs participated in.
Thumbs-up to Victoria gymnast Krysta McNary, who won a gold medal at the Valladolid Spanish Invitational in Spain.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to businThumbs-down to the letter written by Frank Torres, Thurs. Nov. 7, “Making sense of the ridiculous.” The words he spoke will come back on him, Galatians 6:7.
John, Point Comfort
