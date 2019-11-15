Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to Everyday Hero Lavonia McRae. Not mentioned was that she was an original faculty member of the Victoria College ADRN program, which opened in 1975. In a time when Victoria had a serious nurse shortage, she helped train hundreds of Registered Nurses who graduated from this program. A perfect role model, she provided and taught professional nursing care delivered with a kind, compassionate heart.

Jean, Yoakum

Thumbs-up to Pine Street Community Center for being open with a warming center for the people who need it. And also for transportation to the center. Thank you.

LaVerne, Victoria

Thumbs-up to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Department for helping my husband and I after our van caught on fire. They took me home in their car because I am disabled and could not get in the tow truck.

Argiereen and Dwight, Victoria

FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD

Thumbs-up to the Veterans Day parade that honors those for their service to our country.

Thumbs-up to 4H clubs for a denim recycling drive that many clubs participated in.

Thumbs-up to Victoria gymnast Krysta McNary, who won a gold medal at the Valladolid Spanish Invitational in Spain.

THUMBS-DOWN

Thumbs-down to businThumbs-down to the letter written by Frank Torres, Thurs. Nov. 7, “Making sense of the ridiculous.” The words he spoke will come back on him, Galatians 6:7.

John, Point Comfort

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 311 E. Constitution St.

