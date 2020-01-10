THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Ashley Hunter for the wonderful article in the Victoria Advocate on Chick-fil-A on Sunday. I love to drive by and see the long lines. They are doing something right. Thank you, Chick-fil-A, for all you do for the community.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up and sincere thanks to the two young ladies that paid for my husband’s and my lunch on Thursday at Red Lobster! Awesome surprise!
Susan, Goliad
Thumbs-up to all of the wonderful employees at Casa Ole for treating my special needs Aunt, Merredith Gail Evans, like a queen for her 70th birthday!
Cindy, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to the Fulton Mansion’s reopening after more than a two-year closure after Hurricane Harvey.
Thumbs-up to bilingual classes being offered per grade level at VISD. The classes foster learning in English and Spanish.
Thumbs-up to Victoria County animal control working to increase adoption rates.
Thumbs-up to mobile food pantries trying to increase distribution to rural communities after Harvey.
Thumbs-up to Anabel Mondolfi and Jewel Buchanan for collecting Christmas trees to donate to the Dunes Day initiative to rebuild, restore and strengthen sand dunes at Surfside Beach.
