THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Victoria County Master Gardeners for producing their weekly column, The Gardeners’ Dirt, in the Victoria Advocate for the last 16 years. And kudos also for its editor-in-chief Charla Borchers Leon for ensuring that the information in the column is both well-researched and well-written. We area gardeners always look forward to Friday’s issue to learn something new.
Doris, Hallettsville
Thumbs-up to Grandy’s for the fantastic steak, egg and cheese biscuit that my boss bought and brought to me for breakfast. Wish they made them all day long.
Alton, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Victoria Independent School District for installing new special needs playground equipment at all of its 14 elementary campuses, and to the Services to Students with Autism grant from the Texas Education Agency that made this possible. Thank you!
LaVerne, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to Victoria County United Way and Caterpillar’s Day of Caring event in which 375 volunteers worked 19 sites across Victoria with the North Street Apartments undergoing extensive renovations for the past several months with the help of a grant from the Caterpillar Foundation and other individual donors.
Thumbs-up to Daybreak for opening a new center in Victoria for adults with disabilities. Day habilitation provides a community space for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. It gives them a place to socialize and interact with friends, to do activities and learn new skills, and have a safe and stimulating place to stay during the day.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Police Department for hosting its first youth summer camp. Forty-two middle school-aged youths from throughout the Crossroads were able to experience everyday police tactics. They also had the chance to handle real equipment handled by officers and the SWAT team.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down on the crazy red stop light at Mallette Drive and Zac Lentz Parkway. Worse light next to the one at Victoria West schools. Worst timed and in no way do either need to be working 24/7/365.
Ron, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the thumbs-down last week about the picture of a boat in the boat parade for the Lone Star fishing tournament. It complained that the pic should have been “cropped” to keep something from showing. Seems like the more our progressive society gets it is moving regressive to a more “1984” timeset.
Ron, Victoria
