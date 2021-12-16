THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the two employees that work in the Dollar Tree at 5219 N. Navarro St. They processed a large return transaction, one item at a time efficiently and courteously. Very nice to see store employees treat customers with respect.
Jan, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Allen J. Novosad's letter to the editor "What if Trump had been re-elected." It was a good letter.
Bill, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Lee Keeling's column, "Remembering Kyle Rittenhouse." This was the best (and most helpful) piece I've read on the topic. Thanks for sharing these thoughts, Lee. Now I've got to go back and listen to that Johnny Cash song.
Jesse, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.