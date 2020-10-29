THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Bishop Brendan Cahill for his minister’s heart in asking one of our area priests to minister to area COVID-19 patients and to Rev. Felix Twumasi for saying yes to that call. May God bless you both.
John, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Bobby D. Whitefield’s letter of Oct. 28. I couldn’t have said it better myself.
Fran, Ganado
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to all teachers who are working beyond their regular course work to educate the students who are learning remotely. Being able to successfully teach from a distance is a hard assignment.
Thumbs-up to the South Texas Farm and Ranch Show for holding a virtual show to help keep our farmers and ranchers educated on best practices for their land and animals.
Thumbs-up to Warrior’s Weekend for honoring first responders for the work they do daily. It is not always an easy job.
Thumbs-up to Runge assistant football coach Daisy Garcia for living her dream to be a football coach. Thumbs up to the district for hiring her for the job.
Thumbs-up to the Los Angeles Dodgers for winning the World Series in the pandemic-shortened season. Let’s hope they will have a full season to shine next year.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to people stealing Trump yard signs.
Bruce, Victoria
