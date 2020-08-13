THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat and to Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. They each said they would always stand for the national anthem. I applaud them and respect them for the great Americans they are.
Lewis, Victoria
Thumbs-up to God’s word. It says in Chronicles 7:14 “If my people will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” Wake up folks he is knocking at our door, so open up and let him into your hearts. God’s glory will not reside amidst persistent rebellion. God bless this country.
William, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to first responders and hospital workers for all they are doing to help those stricken with the COVID-19. We can’t thank them enough.
Thumbs-up to the firefighters who are fighting the grass fires during this hot, dry time of the year.
Thumbs-up to the educators who are either back at school or are preparing to go back to teach our children. A solid education, no matter the situation, is so important to everyone.
Thumbs-up to the students who will soon all be back to school — in classrooms or learning remotely. Let’s make the most of the year and learn as much as possible.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the lady in a department store this past weekend who was not practicing social distancing. She stepped up beside me and my husband and then pulled her mask off so she could look at something by the register. She stayed about a foot from my husband while she was talking to her friend. We stepped to the side finally and she just continued talking to her friend in line. Maybe she can’t read the signs at the entrance to the store. Or she didn’t care. The employees she spoke to should have told her to pull up the mask.
Billie, Edna
