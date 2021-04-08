THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Parks and Recreation Department for reinstalling wind screens at the pickleball courts. From screens only on the south side to screens all the way around. It is a difference between night and day, when playing on a windy day.
David, Victoria
Thumbs-up for Aprill Brandon's columns that have made me laugh so hard I could barely breathe. But thumbs-down for having to give it up. Hurts me that she's hurting.
Ella, Cuero
Thumbs-up to Crossroads Veterinary Clinic for saving my puppy’s life. I found my little “Buddy” roaming the street and after four days I knew something was wrong. I took him to the clinic and they immediately took him into isolation for aggressive treatment of Parvo and other serious ailments. I am happy to say that I was able to get my Buddy back yesterday.
Virginia, Victoria
Thumbs-up on the choice of running the Ben Shapiro columns to maybe replace the great loss of the prominent Dr. Walter Williams column. It is always a great benefit for citizens to get facts over feelings.
Ronald, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to Lavaca County for celebrating its 175th anniversary. It is important that we stop and reflect on our heritage, so we understand how we got to where we are today.
Thumbs-up to all the registered voters preparing to cast their ballots in the May 1 election. Early voting begins April 19.
Thumbs-up to all the candidates who are busy educating the public about why they want to serve the public in their chosen race. Voter education is vital.
Thumbs-up to Bay City’s girls’ soccer team for continuing its run to state in the playoffs.
Thumbs-up to the Texas Department of Transportation for almost completing its highway project on U.S. 77. The roadway is much better to drive on.
Thumbs-up to the state's plan to build the median on the Houston Highway. It will be built in the name of safety for motorists as well as pedestrians. It will help save lives. Motorists will have to learn to go to the next light to make a safe turn as we have done for years on North Navarro Street.
Thumbs-up to those who continue to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. We cannot stress enough how important it is to get vaccinated.
Thumbs-up to the little rain we received this week. Every little bit helps to keep the ground moist and flowers blooming, but we do need more to fill the tanks so cattle and wildlife can be nourished.
Thumbs-up to the many people who are supporting nonprofits that are having funds raisers so they can continue to provide services to the community. Your support will go a long way to help many people.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the traffic lights in this town, they really need to hire a company to fix them.
Albert, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the VISD school board for not including information about the possibility of purchasing land in the upcoming May 1 bond election. Only when I read my ballot did I see the wording “priority repairs and the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings.” What else have I missed? Where will Stroman and Mission Valley students go to school during demolition and rebuild?
Ray, Victoria
