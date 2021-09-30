THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to John Griffin for writing the truth about COVID-19, guns, and the election. The key is understanding facts and getting correct information from the experts. This will allow people to separate opinions from objective truth and reality from fiction.
Barbara, Victoria
Thumbs-up to all the restaurant and retail businesses in Victoria for, despite a lack of personnel while trying to hire staff members, servicing customers to the best of their abilities.
Marc, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the look-alike panhandler protester on Navarro giving us free medical advice.
Robert, Victoria
