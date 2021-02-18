From the Advocate Editorial Board THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the beautiful snow. We get snow so infrequently that its beauty brings out the child in all of us and we want to instantly play in it.
Thumbs-up to all the people who sent us photos of them and their families playing in the snow. It is so much fun to see smiling faces and Texas versions of snowmen.
Thumbs-up to communities who came together to offer warming stations for residents who have been without power because of the winter storm.
Thumbs-up to grocery stores that were able to stay open to provide needed supplies to residents. Thank you to the employees who worked long hours to keep the shelves as stocked as they could during this time.
Thumbs-up to all the plumbers and repair people who will be working long hours repairing pipes that burst because of the freezing conditions.
Thumbs-up to technology that allowed many people to work from home — when they had electricity — instead of having to risk their lives to get on the icy roads to get to work.
Thumbs-up to the police, EMS, fire department and other first responders who answered calls for help during the storm.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the prolonged freezing weather that has brought hardship to thousands in the Crossroads.
Thumbs-down to ERCOT for not being prepared for the natural disaster we had with this week’s winter storm and forcing residents to live in darkness and without heat for days on end. It is not healthy for anyone and it could have been prevented.
