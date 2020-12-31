THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Texas Seafood for opening their doors to Victoria residents on Christmas Day with free meals for those who needed it and were hungry. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to both Joshua Moore, former Yoakum Bulldog, and Jordan Whittington, former Cuero Gobbler, for making huge contributions to the Texas Longhorns’ 55-23 victory in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
Joseph, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to the fireworks stands that provide the public with fireworks so they can celebrate the new year. Let us hope those who set them off will enjoy a safe celebration.
Thumbs-up to West High School football team for making it to the third round of playoffs. Unfortunately, they did not advance, but they did a fine job representing the city.
Thumbs-up to all who have received the COVID-19 vaccinations. Let us hope this will encourage others to receive the vaccines as the opportunity arises.
Thumbs-up to Jonathon Brooks of the Hallettsville Brahmas for being named Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. His talent and sportsmanship will take him a long way in life.
Thumbs-up to Edna Police Chief Clinton Wooldridge for your 36 years of service to the city of Edna and 18 years as police chief. It is a tough job and you performed it with professionalism and dignity. Thank you for your service.
Thumbs-up to incoming Edna Police Chief Rick Boone. We are sure you will build your own path as you develop your administration.
Thumbs-up to all newly elected or reelected officials who take office Jan. 1. May your service benefit your constituents and community.
Thumbs-up to all the individuals and groups who worked hard to make sure children throughout the Crossroads had gifts and food for Christmas. Many caring and generous people live in the Crossroads, which makes it a great place to call home.
Thumbs-up to the end of 2020 – one of the most unusual years we have experienced.
Thumbs-up to 2021, may it bring peace, hope, prosperity and good health to all.
