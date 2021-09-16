THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Thomas Rendon and his associates with Sweetwater Energy Services who got our generator installed right on time. Very professional and informative.
Susan, Goliad
Thumbs-up to Tyler and his guys at Zillig Automotive in Goliad. Their respectful expertise, ethics, honesty and skills are only topped by the way they make all of us customers feel like we are valued. Thank you.
Susan and Topper, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Carl E. Westbrook for his heartwarming informative response to Mark Wards’ narrow-minded column.
Kevin, Hallettsville
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up that Tropical Storm Nicholas didn’t hit the Crossroads straight on as it appeared to be headed at one point. We hope those who were in its path will make a full recovery.
Thumbs-up to everyone who attended last week’s Art Walk. Early reports show it was well attended by 1,200 to 1,500 people. Kudos to the Main Street Program and the City of Victoria for their work to bring people to downtown after hours.
Thumbs-up to the men and women who drive students to and from school and school events daily. Your pride in workmanship is essential as you take care of life’s most precious member – our children. Hopefully the school district can find more talented people to drive the school buses and to fill the vacancies.
Thumbs-up to area football teams as they continue the fall tradition of good competitive games filled with sportsmanship.
Thumbs-up to Brian Heil and his battle with cancer. He encourages everyone to be tested for colon cancer beginning at age 45. We wish you the best in your recovery.
Thumbs-up to life in general. While it gets hectic at times, make time to enjoy your family, friends and the good things in your life.
